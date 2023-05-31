NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, bowl officials and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced that the 23rd annual R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16.

“The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Committee, staff and volunteers are proud to once again welcome teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA to finish their season in the City of New Orleans,” said bowl game Executive Director Billy Ferrante. “The Bowl Season is a celebratory tradition, and we look forward to celebrating the successful seasons of participating schools alongside their alumni, students and fans this December.”

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN, and will host teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA inside the Caesars Superdome.

Last season, Western Kentucky defeated South Alabama, 44-23.

Both Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana Tech have played in the game the past three years.

Kickoff for this year’s game is set for 1:15 p.m.