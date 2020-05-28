R+L Carriers Bowl agrees to extension with Conference USA & Sun Belt

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 21: A view of the logo for the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Conference USA and Sun Belt Conference teams will continue to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl through the 2026 college football season.

Officials with the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced today that they have agreed to a six-year extension with the conferences.

Each year, teams representing each conference will play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

According to bowl officials, The game and events that coincide with it usually generate about $20 million annually for the New Orleans economy.

In a press release sent out today, officials call the extension a win-win for the sponsors, conferences, and economy.

“The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Committee, staff and volunteers are thrilled to announce a six-year extension with both Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference,” said R+L Carriers Bowl Executive Director Billy Ferrante. “Both conferences offices and participating universities have played a pivotal role in the growth and success of the bowl and its surrounding events. We look forward to continuing what has been a fantastic partnership for many years.”

“The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl has been a valued partner of Conference USA for many years and we are very pleased to continue this great relationship in upcoming seasons,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “New Orleans is a destination city and the bowl does a great job of giving our schools and their fans a memorable postseason experience.”

“It’s fitting that as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Sun Belt football this season, we also extend our partnership with the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation has been a critical partner to the Sun Belt’s success since we partnered on the founding of this bowl game 20 years ago.”

{ Courtesy: Press Release from the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl }