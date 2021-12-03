Riverside tabs Roussel as new head coach

There’s another Roussel coaching the Riverside Academy football team.

Lee Roussel, offensive line coach for the Nicholls Colonels, has officially accepted the job as head football coach, the school announced Friday morning.

Roussel, 36, was the offensive line coach at Nicholls for seven years. He served previously as an assistant coach at Rummel, St Charles, and Lutcher.

Roussel told WGNO Sports the chance to come back to the river and to have his two children at the school figured in his decision.

“My two kids, 5 and 3, will get a chance to be here with me every day,” said Roussel.

Roussel said he is somehow related to Mickey Roussel, who coached the football team to 196 wins, and three appearances in state championship games. Roussel rejoined the staff at the school this spring.

Roussel played center at Lutcher. He is a graduate of the class of 2002.