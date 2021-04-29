Riverside Academy retires Jared Butler’s high school basketball jersey

RESERVE — Jared Butler couldn’t recall the last time he was inside of Riverside Academy’s basketball gym, now he can say it was to celebrate him.

Butler is fresh off his NCAA Tournament National Championship win over Gonzaga, where he was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

Thursday, Riverside Academy honored Jared’s accomplishments on and off the court the best way they could by retiring his high school jersey, number 11.

On top of that, St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard presented Jared with a key to the city on Thursday.

Butler is the second Riverside Rebel to have his high school basketball jersey retired next to Rico Gathers.

Here is Jared talking about his jersey retirement Thursday at Riverside Academy:

Before his collegiate days, Jared helped lead Riverside to state championships in 2014, 2015, and 2016, winning his first as an eighth grader.

He would go on to become a two-time All-State selection, averaging 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists his senior season.

His college career after Riverside began at Alabama, transferring to Baylor where he would become the star basketball player the Riverside faithful knew he was capable of being.

Jared has declared for the 2021 NBA draft and is projected to be a first-round pick.

Here is Riverside Head Basketball Coach Tim Byrd talking about Jared’s accomplishments: