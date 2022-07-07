METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It took nine innings for the Retif Oil Blue Jays (Jesuit) to edge the River Ridge Patriots (John Curtis Christian) and capture the inaugural Crescent City Sports championship at Jesuit’s John Ryan Stadium on Airline Drive in Metairie Thursday night.

After trailing 4-0 in the second, the Blue Jays rallied to within one in the third before taking a 5-4 lead in the fourth thanks to a two-run single by Hunter Oufnac.

With the game tied 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth, Patrick Berrigan connected on a walk-off RBI single to give Retif Oil a thrilling 8-7 win over the Patriots.

The Blue Jays now turn their attention toward the Legion Baseball state championship in Gonzales next week, but the head coach took time to praise the debut season of the Crescent City Sports baseball league.

“The Crescent City Sports League served its purpose,” Blue Jays head coach Kenny Goodlett told WGNO Sports after the victory. “It was really a good league for us. Playing in the middle of the week, getting a lot of guys in at different positions, a lot of evaluations, we are really happy with it.”

