For the first time in the nine year history of the college football playoff, Tulane is ranked.

The Wave was ranked 19th by the selection committee in the first rankings of the 2022 season released Tuesday night. Tulane, 7-1, is the highest ranked group of five team.

LSU, despite losses to Florida State and Tennessee, was number 10 in the rankings, five spots higher than the Tigers’ ranking in the Associated Press poll.

Saturday, Tulane is a 7 point favorite at Tulsa. Kickoff is 11 am.

LSU is a 13 point underdog at Tiger Stadium against Alabama. Kickoff is 6 pm. Alabama is ranked 6th in the poll.

The top five is Tennessee number one, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Michigan.