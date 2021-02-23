Reports: Tiger was meeting up with Brees and Herbert

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 20: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Five time Masters champion Tiger Woods was on his way to meet Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert when he was involved in a single car accident this morning in southern California.

That according to reports from Fox News and ESPN. According to the reports, Woods was to be in a photo shoot with Brees and Herbert.

Woods suffered serious leg injuries in the accident in Rachos Palos Verdes, California. He had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a local trauma center to undergo surgery.

Woods may have been traveling at a high rate of speed when the accident occurred, according to several reports.