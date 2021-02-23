Reports: Tiger was meeting up with Brees and Herbert

Five time Masters champion Tiger Woods was on his way to meet Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert when he was involved in a single car accident this morning in southern California.
That according to reports from Fox News and ESPN. According to the reports, Woods was to be in a photo shoot with Brees and Herbert.
Woods suffered serious leg injuries in the accident in Rachos Palos Verdes, California. He had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a local trauma center to undergo surgery.
Woods may have been traveling at a high rate of speed when the accident occurred, according to several reports.