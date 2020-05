Per his agent, former Ravens OL James Hurst has agreed to a one-year deal with the Saints.

Over the last six seasons in Baltimore, Hurst has started 44 games at both guard and tackle.

Hurst will serve a four-game suspension at the start of the 2020 season, after violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance abuse policy. He will be able to participate in training camp.

The 28-year-old was released by the Ravens on March 16th, 2020.

