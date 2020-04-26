Report: Tulane’s Hightower charged with murder

ST LOUIS, MO – MARCH 09: Teshaun Hightower #10 of the Georgia Bulldogs shoots the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the quarterfinals round of the 2018 SEC Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 9, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower has been charged with murder, according to a report by NBC Sports.com.

The report cited a report by the Henry County Police department, in suburban Atlanta.

NBC Sports said that a homicide occurred in Stockbridge, Georgia April 8th.

The report said that Hightower, who transferred to Tulane from the University of Georgia, was charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm.

NBC Sports identifed the victim as Devante Anthony Long. They say he died of injuries at a local hospital.

Hightower averaged 15.9 points per game this season. He has declared for the NBA draft.

WGNO Sports has reached out to Tulane University officials for comment.