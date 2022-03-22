NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter claims New Orleans Saints offensive tackle has reached an agreement on a five-year deal with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.

Schefter tweeted, “The player many ranked as the No. 1 free agent this off-season is now off the board and protecting Tua Tagovailoa.”

The 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler confirmed on social media of the signing.

“Terron Armstead, left tackle, entering my 10th year in the NFL, I will be taking my talents to South Beach,” Armstead said in a 29-second video posted to Twitter. “Miami, what’s up? Let’s go to work.”

He followed that tweet with one showing respect to New Orleans community.

“New Orleans!! I LOVE YOU FOREVER!!” he tweeted.