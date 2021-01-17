REPORT: Taysom Hill, Latavius Murray to miss playoff game vs Tampa Bay

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints are expected to be without Taysom Hill and running back Latavius Murray heading into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater of the NFL Network, Hill (knee) and Murray (quadricep) will miss the game due to injury.

Hill suffered a knee injury in last week’s Wild Card Round game against the Chicago Bears.

Both Hill and Murray were limited at practice on Friday.

The Saints host the Bucs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday, at 5:40 p.m.