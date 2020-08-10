Report: SEC athletic directors meeting now

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Are we marching towards the end of college football in the fall?

Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger is reporting that SEC athletic directors are meeting right now and league presidents are expected to meet later on Monday.

Presidents to follow in late afternoon, sources say. https://t.co/qP0iIPHVtc — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 10, 2020

The President of the United States has given his opinion on what college football should do:

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020