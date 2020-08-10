Report: SEC athletic directors meeting now

Sports

by: Michael Scheidt,

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Are we marching towards the end of college football in the fall?

Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger is reporting that SEC athletic directors are meeting right now and league presidents are expected to meet later on Monday.

The President of the United States has given his opinion on what college football should do:

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News