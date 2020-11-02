REPORT: Saints trade 5th round pick, Kiko Alonso to 49ers for Kwon Alexander

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 20: Kwon Alexander #56 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a tackle against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 20, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Just one day before the NFL trade deadline, The New Orleans Saints reportedly trade a 5th round pick and Linebacker Kiko Alonso to the San Francisco 49ers for Linebacker Kwon Alexander.

ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter was first to break the news via Twitter Monday:

49ers are acquiring a conditional 5th-round pick and likely a player in exchange for LB Kwon Alexander, per source. https://t.co/z3JjE6jiz9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

In five games this season, Alexander has 30 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

The former LSU Tiger was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Alexander was a Pro-Bowl selection in 2017 before joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Alexander signed a 4-year, $54 million deal with the 49ers last season.

The #Saints now have $276.2M allocated to their 2021 salary cap, in a season where the league maximum may drop to $175M.https://t.co/fldCIF3JE5 — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 2, 2020

Kiko Alonso has yet to play a game for the Saints this season after tearing his ACL in the team’s Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings.