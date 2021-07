NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 26: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 26, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints and veteran running back Devonta Freeman have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And this was quick: Former Falcons’ standout Devonta Freeman and the Saints now have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. Freeman reunited with his former college teammate, Jameis Winston. https://t.co/jhg4BXjLLM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2021

Freeman has played seven seasons in the NFL. His first six were spent in Atlanta.

Freeman joins a Saints running back room that includes Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington and Ty Montgomery.