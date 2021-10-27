REPORT: Saints reuniting with former RB Mark Ingram

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Saints are, according to the NFL Network, reuniting with former running back Mark Ingram.
The Saints are bringing Ingram back, via trade with the Houston Texans.
Ingram was a first round pick by the club in 2011.
by: Ed DanielsPosted: / Updated:
