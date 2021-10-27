REPORT: Saints reuniting with former RB Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram #22 of the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Saints are, according to the NFL Network, reuniting with former running back Mark Ingram.

Reunion: The #Saints are trading for old friend and current #Texans RB Mark Ingram, per me and @TomPelissero. He fills a big need, landing back in New Orleans to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

Trade! The #Texans are sending veteran RB Mark Ingram to the #Saints, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A reunion in New Orleans, where Ingram started his career. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2021

The Saints are bringing Ingram back, via trade with the Houston Texans.

Ingram was a first round pick by the club in 2011.

🤝😉 — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) October 27, 2021