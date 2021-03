Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints anticipates a play during the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 24, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have restructured the contracts of linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan to help save against the 2021 salary cap.

The #Saints gained even more cap space today, restructuring the contracts of LB Demario Davis and DE Cameron Jordan to create $13,443,750 of cap room, source said. Slowly, but surely… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Saints will gain around $13.4 million in cap space.

Drew Brees, Wil Lutz and David Onyemata have also had their contracts restructured this offseason.

More cap moves for the #Saints, as the march continues: They restructured kicker Wil Lutz’s contract to create $1.74M in salary cap space, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2021

The 2021 salary cap has yet to be announced by the NFL.

Free agency begins on March 17th.