Report: Saints release running back Latavius Murray

FORT WORTH, Tx. (BRPROUD.com) – The New Orleans Saints released running back Latavius Murray. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a contract dispute between the two parties led to the team releasing the seven-year NFL veteran.
Murray finished the 2020 season with 656 rushing yards, 176 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.
The Saints’ running back room shrunk to three ball carries: Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones, Jr. and Dwayne Washington. Wide receiver Ty Montgomery also experience at running back, during his previous stints with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.