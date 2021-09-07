Report: Saints release running back Latavius Murray

by: , Jared Joseph

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 09: Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Tx. (BRPROUD.com) – The New Orleans Saints released running back Latavius Murray. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a contract dispute between the two parties led to the team releasing the seven-year NFL veteran.

Murray finished the 2020 season with 656 rushing yards, 176 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

The Saints’ running back room shrunk to three ball carries: Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones, Jr. and Dwayne Washington. Wide receiver Ty Montgomery also experience at running back, during his previous stints with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

