NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With both Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, and Taysom Hill still on the mend following a pair of foot surgeries, the Saints are scrambling to sure up what has become an Achilles’ heel since losing future hall-of-famer Drew Brees to retirement.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints have placed an offer on the table for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Rapoport tweeted on Sunday: “From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Saints and #Panthers have offers out on Deshaun Watson, who wants to meet with any serious suitors.”

Watson was been embroiled in sexual harassment allegations over the past year.

Despite not being indicted criminally or officially suspended from the team or the league, the 26-year-old has not played since leading the NFL in passing yards in 2020.

While a jury returned nine “no” bills on 10 criminal complaints on Friday resulting in Watson not being charged, the former Clemson quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits.

The report also states that the Carolina Panthers are also in the hunt for Watson’s services.

This is not the first time the Panthers have courted Watson. Carolina attempted to trade for the three-time Pro Bowler prior to last season before the lawsuits and complaints surfaced.