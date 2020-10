NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Emmanuel Sanders #17 of the New Orleans Saints makes a catch in front of Rayshawn Jenkins #23 of the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – It looks like the Saints could be without both Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders when they host the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

Multiple sources are reporting that Sanders was placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

Saints are placing WR Emmanuel Sanders on reserve-COVID list, meaning he will be out for Sunday’s game vs. Panthers, per source. Issue is he practiced Thursday and now must quarantine. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Head Coach Sean Payton on Friday says that Sanders was not feeling well yesterday and was sent to the doctor.

There, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Payton says Sanders contracted the virus at home.