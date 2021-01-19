REPORT: Saints’ Michael Thomas will have ankle surgery during the offseason

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — This offseason, New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver will reportedly have surgery to repair his injured ankle that sidelined him for the majority of the Saints’ regular season.

The news was first reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Twitter:

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is likely to have surgeries on both the torn deltoid and other injured ligaments in his high ankle this offseason, per source. He knew it was likely Drew Brees’ last year and didn’t want to miss out trying win a Super Bowl with him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Schefter also reports that Thomas played through the high ankle injury to play one last season with Quarterback Drew Brees, knowing this could potentially be the final time we see Brees in a Saints uniform.

Schefter adds that Thomas would miss practice during the week to stay fresh for games.

Michael Thomas often wouldn’t practice all week, yet would still play in games, at much less than 100%, and with pain medication. The coaches told him even as injured as he was, they were much better off with him than without him. But now will need surgery. https://t.co/9YdSgVVbRW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Thomas was injured in the Saints opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played in 7 games during the New Orleans Saints regular season.

He registered 40 catches for 438 yards over the course of those 7 games.

His first and only touchdown of the season came in the Saints NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears, where Thomas caught 5 balls for 73 yards and the lone score.

He was targeted 4 times in the Saints NFC Divisional Round loss to the Bucs but finished the game with 0 catches.