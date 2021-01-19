REPORT: Saints’ Michael Thomas will have ankle surgery during the offseason

NEW ORLEANS — This offseason, New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver will reportedly have surgery to repair his injured ankle that sidelined him for the majority of the Saints’ regular season.
The news was first reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Twitter:
Schefter also reports that Thomas played through the high ankle injury to play one last season with Quarterback Drew Brees, knowing this could potentially be the final time we see Brees in a Saints uniform.
Schefter adds that Thomas would miss practice during the week to stay fresh for games.
Thomas was injured in the Saints opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played in 7 games during the New Orleans Saints regular season.
He registered 40 catches for 438 yards over the course of those 7 games.
His first and only touchdown of the season came in the Saints NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears, where Thomas caught 5 balls for 73 yards and the lone score.
He was targeted 4 times in the Saints NFC Divisional Round loss to the Bucs but finished the game with 0 catches.