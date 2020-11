GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 13: Tackle Terron Armstead #72 of the New Orleans Saints talks with quarterback Drew Brees #9 during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 13, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Saints 31-19. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

According to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints will be without their starting left tackle Terron Armstead Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Armstead reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for the game.

A significant loss for New Orleans’ offensive line: Saints’ Pro-Bowl LT Terron Armstead tested positive for COVID and is out for Sunday‘ a game vs. the Broncos, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

According to the teams Friday Injury Report, Andrus Peat (concussion) and Ty Montgomery (hamstring) have also been ruled OUT for Week 12.

The Saints will face Denver Sunday at 3:05 p.m.