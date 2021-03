FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) tries to throw as he is brought down by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans. For all the extraordinary talent the Saints and Buccaneers have at quarterback, running back and receiver, defensive end Cameron Jordan figures that what happens in the trenches will be the decisive factor in their divisional-round playoff clash.(AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

NEW ORLEANS – The Saints 2020 sack leader is leaving New Orleans.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Hendrickson is signing a 4-year, $60 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

For the #Bengals and pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, it’s a 4-year deal worth $60M with $32M in the first 2 years, per @NSAFootball. https://t.co/v5tyLyjDFm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Hendrickson posted a career-high 13.5 sacks last year, tied for second in the NFL.

Hendrickson was a third-round pick of the Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played four seasons for New Orleans.