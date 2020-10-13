REPORT: Saints looking to move home games to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The New Orleans Saints are speaking with LSU about hosting future home games at Tiger Stadium, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With New Orleans shut down and its Mayor Latoya Cantrell repeatedly declining to allow the Saints to have limited-capacity fans, team officials are meeting today with LSU officials about hosting upcoming games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La, per Saints' official Greg Bensel. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2020

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell hasn’t allowed the team to have fans at the Superdome at any capacity so the Saints’ are exploring the options of moving their games to Death Valley. LSU is open to hosting the team’s games.

At present, no NFL stadium in the country with a fixed-roof facility is allowing such an exception. We will continue to monitor the public health data, but cannot set an artificial timeline for how and when conditions may allow for the kind of special exemption being requested. — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) October 13, 2020

Greg Bensel 1/2: "LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games and we very much appreciate their partnership. We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option." https://t.co/ot0IyjTKCd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2020

The Tigers only has three home games left on their schedule:

– Oct. 24th vs. South Carolina

– Nov. 14th vs. Alabama

– Dec. 5th vs. Ole Miss (season finale)

The Saints have five remaining home games with only two games on the same weekend as LSU home games:

– Oct. 25th vs. Panthers

– Nov. 15th vs. 49ers

– Nov. 22nd vs. Falcons

– Dec. 20th vs. Chiefs

– Dec. 25th vs. Minnesota

