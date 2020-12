NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis looks on during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La – New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis is away from the team after coming in close contact with COVID-19.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Loomis is working virtually.

#Saints GM Mickey Loomis is away from the team as a precaution due to a high-risk close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, sources say. He is working virtually. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2020

On Wednesday, Saints starting CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Saints face the Carolina Panthers on the road Sunday at 3:25 p.m.