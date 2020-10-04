Report: Saints’ Burton has false positive test for Covid-19

NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 21: Michael Burton #46 of the Detroit Lions scores a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints fullback Michael Burton tested positive for Covid-19 late Saturday, according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

But, the report said Burton was re-tested and results came back negative. As a precaution, the Saints also tested those who were around Burton.

Sunday’s Saints/Lions game is expected to go as scheduled. Kickoff is Noon New Orleans time. The Saints will play the game without wide receiver Michael Thomas, and both starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins.

A total of six Saints starters will miss the game.