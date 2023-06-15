NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Local media reported on Thursday afternoon that the New Orleans Pelicans have ended their working relationship with assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

NBA reporter Andrew Lopez of ESPN tweeted the following: “The New Orleans Pelicans have parted ways with assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon, multiple sources tell ESPN.”

Weatherspoon, who joined the Pelicans staff in 2019, was reportedly close to Zion Williamson, who missed the majority of last season with a hamstring injury after missing all of the previous with a fractured foot.

Williamson has recently made headlines for off-the-court news surrounding the announcement of his daughter’s conception.

As a freshman in college, Weatherspoon played with LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey one season while both attended Louisiana Tech in 1984 – Mulkey’s senior year.

Weatherspoon went on to lead the Lady Techsters to a national title her senior season (1988) while Mulkey served as an assistant under Leon Barmore.

