NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans forward Trey Murphy injured a knee during a workout Tuesday, Sept. 5.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the injury saying Murphy suffered a meniscus injury to his left knee. According to the report, it is unclear if Murphy will need surgery.

