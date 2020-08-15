Pelicans fire Gentry

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 01: Alvin Gentry of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the LA Clippers at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 01, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans have fired head coach Alvin Gentry.

Gentry’s fate was sealed when the Pelicans finished with two wins, and six losses in the NBA bubble, missing the Western Conference play in.

The Pelicans’ defense was a sieve in Orlando. In eight games, New Orleans allowed 77 points in the first half in three games.

Gentry was 175 wins, 225 losses in five seasons as Pelicans head coach.

“Our intention moving forward is to find the right head coach that will guide this Pelicans team to compete for championships. That is what our fans deserve,” said Pelicans owner Gayle Benson.