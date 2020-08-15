Pelicans fire Gentry

The New Orleans Pelicans have fired head coach Alvin Gentry.
Gentry’s fate was sealed when the Pelicans finished with two wins, and six losses in the NBA bubble, missing the Western Conference play in.
The Pelicans’ defense was a sieve in Orlando. In eight games, New Orleans allowed 77 points in the first half in three games.
Gentry was 175 wins, 225 losses in five seasons as Pelicans head coach.
“Our intention moving forward is to find the right head coach that will guide this Pelicans team to compete for championships. That is what our fans deserve,” said Pelicans owner Gayle Benson.