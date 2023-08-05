NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a wave of injuries Saturday at training camp, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly signed Lutcher and LSU product Jontre Kirklin.

The news was first reported by neworleans.football’s Nick Underhill.

Kirklin last played football in the spring with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. In 4 games, Kirklin recorded 225 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per reception before a chest injury ended his season.

Kirklin made his way to the XFL after going undrafted out of LSU in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an UDFA and scored two touchdowns in the preseason before being cut in September of 2022.

The former 3-star recruit out of Lutcher wore many hats while playing in Baton Rouge. Kirklin saw time with the offense, defense, and special teams units. He played quarterback in his final game as a Tiger, tossing three touchdowns in a loss to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

He finished his prep career with 147 total touchdowns, with 7,500 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing.

Kirklin’s signing is interesting considering the fact that he has proven he can play football on the professional level, flashing his playmaking abilities with the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 preseason and the Roughnecks in the spring.

The Saints reported a wave of injured on Saturday that head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t believe are serious, “but they are soft-tissue injuries.”

On the list given Saturday was running back Eno Benjamin (achilles), defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (calf), linebacker Demario Davis (calf), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (groin), and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin).

