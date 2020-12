NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La. – The Saints will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas the rest of the 2020 regular season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Thomas is being placed on injured reserve.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is being placed on injured reserve due to the ankle injury that has lingered since Week One.



Saints now will be without Thomas for the rest of the regular season, but they expect him close to 100 percent for the start of the postseason. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2020

On Friday, Thomas was ruled OUT vs the Kansas City Chiefs listed with an ankle injury. He missed practice all week.

Thomas has missed six games this season after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Saints season opener vs Tampa Bay.