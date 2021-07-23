Report: Michael Thomas could miss the start of the New Orleans Saints’ 2021 season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Monster Jam Contest Banner

NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback could be without its top target to start the 2021 NFL season.

A report released from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Friday says that Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery in June.

The surgery stems from an injury early in the Saints 2020 regular season that forced him to miss significant time.

According to Rapoport’s tweet, recommended recovery for this type of surgery is 4 months and Thomas could miss the first weeks of the Saints season.

Thomas appeared in 7 games last season, hauling in 40 catches for 438 yards.

The year before he was one of the NFL’s best with 149 receptions, 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News