MEMPHIS — Matt Riser didn’t take long to land a new head coaching gig. Less than a month after he was let go as Southeastern head baseball coach, Riser is reportedly hired to the same position at Memphis.

The news was first reported by Kendall Rogers with D1Baseball. Memphis baseball confirmed the hire with a social media post that dubbed Riser, “the new head man of Memphis Baseball.”

In Riser’s last season at Southeastern, the Lions finished the season on a 6-game win streak but failed to make the Southland Conference tournament after a 25-25 finish, 9-14 in conference play.

He was replaced by former Northwestern State head coach, Bobby Barbier.

In 10 years at Southeastern, Matt Riser posted an overall record of 320-224 and 171-98 in Southland Conference play. Marks that are the best of any head coach in program history.

Riser led Southeastern to a pair of Southland Conference tournament titles and a regular-season conference championship in 2015. Under Riser, the Lions have made four NCAA Tournament appearances since 2014.

The University and Riser agreed to an extension in January that would keep him as the Lions’ head coach through the 2025 season.

Still, a disappointing showing in the 2022-23 season has signaled the end of his time in Hammond.

Now Riser takes over a Memphis baseball program coming off a 29-28 finish with a 10-14 record in American Athletic Conference play. The Tigers were eliminated from the AAC tournament by Houston.

Shortly after their postseason run, head coach Kerrick Jackson departed the program for the opening at Missouri.