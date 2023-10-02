BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – LSU had an all-time historically bad performance against Ole Miss, giving up more than 700 total yards of offense (school record) and allowing 55 points in a six-point loss.

However, the Tigers began working on solutions immediately after the loss.

A source confirmed to WGNO on Sunday, LSU hired Pete Jenkins to coach the defensive line. John Jancek has been the Bayou Bengals’ defensive line coach this season, but the trenches have needed revamping.

The Tigers allowed 317 rushing yards and did not sack Rebels’ quarterback Jaxson Dart a single time on Saturday.

Jenkins will return as an 82-year-old guru, after previously retiring in 2017 from LSU. The heralded defensive line coach spent three previous stints with the Purple and Gold: 1980-90, 2000-01 and 2016-2017.

After retirement, Jenkins remained in the football world, consulting several college and NFL teams.

Currently, the Tigers ranked 13th in total defense and racked up 39 total sacks in 2017. LSU currently has only nine sacks in 2023.

