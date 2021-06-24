Report: LSU Baseball has a new head coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baseball coach Jay Johnson is reportedly making the move from Tuscon to Baton Rouge.

According to D1Baseball.com, LSU is hiring Johnson after leading the Arizona Wildcats to the 2021 Men’s College World Series and the 2016 College World Series finals (eventually losing to Coastal Carolina).

The new LSU skipper finished his career at Arizona with a record of 208–114.

Jay Johnson replaces Paul Mainieri who recently finished 15 years leading the LSU Tigers.

Mainieri finished his coaching career with 1,505 wins.