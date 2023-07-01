NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two days into the 2023 NBA free agency period, Jaxson Hayes is reportedly no longer with the New Orleans Pelicans.

ESPN NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski cited a source in a tweet stating, “Free agent center Jaxson Hayes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Wojnarowski added, 6-foot-11 forward-center will have a player option for the second year of his contract. The eighth overall pick out of Texas in the 2019 NBA draft is expected to serve as a back-up to Anthony Davis.

On Thursday, the Pelicans declined a $7.7 million qualifying offer on Hayes’ contract and made the 23-year-old an unrestricted free agent.

Hayes made just two starts in his 47 games during the 2022-23 season, and averaged 5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 13 minutes per game. During the summer of 2021, Hayes was arrested and later sentenced to three years probation following a domestic violence call and altercation with responding Los Angeles officers. Hayes pleaded no contest in Feb. 2022 to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer.

On Friday, the Pelicans agreed on a 4-year, $54 million contract with New Orleans defensive standout, Herb Jones.