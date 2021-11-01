REPORT: Jameis Winston out for remainder of season with ACL tear

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a devastating tackle, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has confirmed Jameis Winston will be out for the remainder of the season.

Rapoport broke the news on Twitter, saying the Saints QB “does, in fact, have a torn ACL.” He got the information from a source after the MRI was complete.

“He is out for the season. There is also damage to the MCL.” the social media post continued.

Winston was injured while running the ball in the second quarter of the game. He was carted to the locker room with a “significant” left knee injury when Buccaneers linebacker Devin White pulled him down on a scramble.

Winston was taken to the medical tent before a cart took him away. White was flagged for a horse-collar tackle. Trevor Siemian replaced Winston and led the Saints to the comeback win over Tampa Bay.

