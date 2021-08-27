REPORT: Jameis Winston named Saints’ starting quarterback

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints quarterback battle is reportedly over.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jameis Winston has been named the Saints’ starting quarterback and will take the first snaps Week 1 against Green Bay.

Jameis Winston has been named the Saints' starting quarterback and will make his first start for New Orleans on opening day vs. Green Bay Packers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2021

In Winston’s first start as a Saints quarterback in the second preseason game against the Jaguars, he finished 9-of-10 for 123 yards and two touchdowns in less than a quarter.

The Saints have not yet made an official announcement.

New Orleans is set to play their final preseason game Saturday hosting the Arizona Cardinals. In a statement released by the team Thursday, the game is being monitored due to expected weather.

Sean Payton told reporters Thursday the team was still going over plans for starters in Saturday’s game, including how they would treat quarterback.

Winston has been competing with Taysom Hill for the starting job this offseason.