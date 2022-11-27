NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Reports began surfacing that Tulane head coach Willie Fritz and Georgia Tech have reached an agreement for Fritz to become the new head coach of the Yellow Jackets football program.

Fritz and Georgia Tech officials reportedly met to discuss a potential contract on Sunday (Nov. 27).

The Athletic first reported the news.

Willie Fritz arrived at Tulane in 2016 and has won 41 games in his 7 years uptown, including 2 of 3 bowl games.

Fritz and the Green Wave are responsible for one of the greatest turnarounds in college football, going from 2-10 in 2021 to 10-2 this season, with an opportunity to play for the AAC Championship.

The news comes as the Green Wave will begin preps for their conference title matchup at home against UCF on Saturday, December 3rd at 3 p.m.

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno