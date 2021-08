FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team has released Guice after he was charged in a domestic violence incident. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Former LSU running back Derrius Guice will miss the first 6 games of the 2021 NFL season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Guice has been suspended by the league.

Free agent RB Derrius Guice has been suspended for the first 6 games of the season, per the wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2021

Guice is currently a free agent.