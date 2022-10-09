ATLANTA — Former Jesuit and LSU star linebacker Deion Jones is on the move after reports that the Atlanta Falcons are trading Jones to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for late-round draft compensation.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news Sunday night.

The Cleveland Browns will receive Jones in return for a sixth and seventh-round draft pick in 2024.

The Falcons placed Deion Jones on IR before the start of the 2022 season after shoulder surgery in May.

Reports indicate that the trade will not be official until he passes his physical with the Browns.

Deion Jones was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Since then, he’s tallied over 650 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 11 interceptions in 85 games.

He was a Pro-Bowl selection in 2017.