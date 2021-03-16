REPORT: Darrel Williams agrees to re-sign with the Chiefs on one-year deal

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 29: Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 1 yard touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter in the game at Ford Field on September 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports are surfacing Tuesday afternoon that the Kansas City Chiefs and running back Darrel Williams have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $2.13 million.

The deal reported first by the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope via Twitter:

#Chiefs agree to terms with RB Darrel Williams on a one-year deal worth up to $2.13 million with $930,000 in guarantees, according to a source.



The LSU product returns to help bolster the Chiefs' backfield. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) March 16, 2021

In the 2020 regular season, Williams rushed for 169 yards and 1 touchdown while hauling in 18 passes for 116 yards.

Williams boosted the Chiefs’ backfield in the 2020 postseason, playing a big part in the team’s run to SB LV.

In three playoff games, he tallied 135 yards rushing and a touchdown, averaging almost 5 yards a carry.

He was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent in May 2018.

In his three-year career with the team, Williams has 664 all-purpose yards and 6 total touchdowns.

Williams was sidelined with an injury during the 2019 season and did not play in the Chief’s Super Bowl LIV win over the San Fransisco 49ers.

Darrel Williams went to John Ehret High School in New Orleans where he had over 2,500 all-purpose yards and 35 touchdowns his senior season.

While he was overshadowed by Running Backs Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice in college, Williams amassed 1,651 yards rushing and 19 TDs.