Report: Bridgewater and Panthers close to agreement on 3 year deal worth $60 mil

Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, is apparently leaving, but not departing the NFC South.
Bridgewater, according to a report from ESPN, is close to agreement on a three year, $60 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.
Bridgewater would be re-united with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who coached with the Saints in 2018 before leaving for LSU.
Bridgewater, a fan favorite, led the Saints to victories in all five games he started as Drew Brees mended after surgery on his throwing hand.
Bridgewater completed 67.9 percent of his passes, 9 for touchdowns with only two interceptions.
The Panthers have given Cam Newton the option to pursue a trade.