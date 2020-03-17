Report: Bridgewater and Panthers close to agreement on 3 year deal worth $60 mil

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 16: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, is apparently leaving, but not departing the NFC South.

Bridgewater, according to a report from ESPN, is close to agreement on a three year, $60 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Bridgewater would be re-united with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who coached with the Saints in 2018 before leaving for LSU.

Bridgewater, a fan favorite, led the Saints to victories in all five games he started as Drew Brees mended after surgery on his throwing hand.

Bridgewater completed 67.9 percent of his passes, 9 for touchdowns with only two interceptions.

The Panthers have given Cam Newton the option to pursue a trade.