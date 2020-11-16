Report: Brees has multiple rib fractures, collapsed lung

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has multiple rib fractures, and a collapsed lung on the right side.
That according to a report from ESPN.
Moments after the report, Saints head coach Sean Payton, on his scheduled conference call with reporters, said he would “not discuss any injuries, or any injured players.”
“He took a significant hit in that game,” said Payton. “I will have a chance to visit with him in the next 24 hours.”
Payton said the Saints would update Brees’ status, and the status of all injured players on the first injury report, due Wednesday afternoon.
Payton said he will not name a starting quarterback until late in the week.
“None of it benefits by announcing that earlier, rather than later,” said Payton
The Saints host the Falcons at Noon Sunday in the Superdome.