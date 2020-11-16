Report: Brees has multiple rib fractures, collapsed lung

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 and Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints look on from the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has multiple rib fractures, and a collapsed lung on the right side.

That according to a report from ESPN.

Source: Results of medical evaluations performed today on #Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed that he has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side. Injuries suffered over two weeks. It is uncertain how much time he might miss. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 16, 2020

Moments after the report, Saints head coach Sean Payton, on his scheduled conference call with reporters, said he would “not discuss any injuries, or any injured players.”

“He took a significant hit in that game,” said Payton. “I will have a chance to visit with him in the next 24 hours.”

Payton said the Saints would update Brees’ status, and the status of all injured players on the first injury report, due Wednesday afternoon.

Payton said he will not name a starting quarterback until late in the week.

“None of it benefits by announcing that earlier, rather than later,” said Payton

The Saints host the Falcons at Noon Sunday in the Superdome.