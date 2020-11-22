REPORT: Brees has 11 total rib fractures, eyeing week 14 return

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints placed quarterback Drew Brees on injured reserve Friday, but after getting X-rays and CAT scans, Brees received mixed news Saturday.
According to ESPN’S Ed Werder, doctors found 11 total rib fractures, more than twice the amount discovered Monday, when just five fractures were found.
Brees’s IR status leaves him eligible to return in three weeks, and doctors saw positive signs from the quarterback’s recovery, especially with his collapsed lung.
The Saints’ week 14 matchup is at the Philadelphia Eagles for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff on FOX.