THIBODAUX, La. — Reports are surfacing Saturday that Nicholls head basketball coach, Austin Claunch, is expected to leave Thibodaux and join the coaching staff at Alabama.

Claunch was named Nicholl’s head man in charge back in June of 2016 after serving as an assistant under Richie Riley.

In five seasons as head coach of the Colonels, Claunch posted 90 wins, including two seasons with 21 wins.

Claunch also led the program to consecutive Southland Conference regular season titles (2020-21, 2021-22).

Austin Claunch is viewed as one of the rising stars in the college basketball coaching profession, having served as the youngest head coach in Division I basketball for three years.

Claunch is potentially joining Nate Oats’ staff following a year Alabama won 31 games and the 2023 SEC Tournament Championship.

The Crimson Tide was a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament but fell to eventual runner-up San Diego State in the Sweet 16. Several assistant coaches at Alabama left after the conclusion of the season for head coaching opportunities.