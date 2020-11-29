REPORT: All Broncos QBs ruled ineligible vs Saints due to COVID-19 protocols

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, all 4 Denver Broncos quarterbacks are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints.
On Thursday, backup quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
According to Schefter, fellow Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were deemed “high-risk, close contacts” after not wearing masks when exposed to Driskel.
Despite being without a quarterback, Schefter tweeted the Broncos will not forfeit the game.
The Saints (8-2) and Broncos (4-6) are scheduled to kick off Sunday at 3:05 p.m in Denver.