REPORT: All Broncos QBs ruled ineligible vs Saints due to COVID-19 protocols

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, all 4 Denver Broncos quarterbacks are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints.

None were wearing masks at the time of exposure.



None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

On Thursday, backup quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to Schefter, fellow Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were deemed “high-risk, close contacts” after not wearing masks when exposed to Driskel.

Despite being without a quarterback, Schefter tweeted the Broncos will not forfeit the game.

Broncos will not be forfeiting, per source.



Short of luring GM John Elway out of retirement, it sets up as the most unexpected NFL scene of 2020. Broncos have no QBs for a game against the Saints. https://t.co/ig4knEI9vQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

The Saints (8-2) and Broncos (4-6) are scheduled to kick off Sunday at 3:05 p.m in Denver.