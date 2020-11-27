Report: Alabama-LSU ‘expected’ to happen next weekend in Death Valley

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban meet in the center of the field before an NCAA college football game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. For the first time in college football history, there will be two games matching teams of at least 8-0 on the same day, according to ESPN Facts and Info. In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, LSU and the Crimson Tide will play the first regular-season game matching AP Nos. 1 and 2 since 2011 _ when No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama 9-6 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU might have a new date for the Alabama game.

Alabama could be coming to play in Baton Rouge on Saturday, December 5.

This according to reports by both Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel and Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

The Tigers were originally supposed to play the Crimson Tide on November 14.

LSU is currently 3-3 and Alabama is 7-0.

Just in case you need a reminder, the Tigers beat Alabama 46-41 in 2019.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

