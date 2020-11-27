Report: Alabama-LSU ‘expected’ to happen next weekend in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU might have a new date for the Alabama game.
Alabama could be coming to play in Baton Rouge on Saturday, December 5.
This according to reports by both Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel and Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.
The Tigers were originally supposed to play the Crimson Tide on November 14.
LSU is currently 3-3 and Alabama is 7-0.
Just in case you need a reminder, the Tigers beat Alabama 46-41 in 2019.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.