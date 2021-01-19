REPORT: Aaron Glenn finalizing deal to become Detroit Lions’ DC

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple reports are circulating that New Orleans Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn is leaving the team to become the next Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator.
The initial report came from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter:
Glenn will be joining former Saints’ Assistant Dan Campbell who is expected to be named the Lions’ new head coach once players’ exit interviews are completed.
Both Glenn and Campbell have been a part of the Saints staff for the past 5 years, bot influential in taking the defense from one of the worst in the NFL to a top-5 finish last season.