REPORT: Aaron Glenn finalizing deal to become Detroit Lions’ DC

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 13: New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn calls to players against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple reports are circulating that New Orleans Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn is leaving the team to become the next Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator.

The initial report came from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter:

Sources: #Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn is headed to the #Lions as their defensive coordinator. The two sides are closing in on a deal. He’ll join Dan Campbell in Detroit after the two were together in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2021

Glenn will be joining former Saints’ Assistant Dan Campbell who is expected to be named the Lions’ new head coach once players’ exit interviews are completed.

Both Glenn and Campbell have been a part of the Saints staff for the past 5 years, bot influential in taking the defense from one of the worst in the NFL to a top-5 finish last season.