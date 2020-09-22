Renovations at the Dome: Phase I complete. Now, Phase II begins.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)-

Covering 13 acres, standing 27 stories tall, in the heart of New Orleans is the Mercedes Benz Superdome, home to the New Orleans Saints.

“Opened in 1975. So, it’s 45 years old or 45 years young depending on how you want to look at it,” said Alan Freeman, Superdome General Manager.

Decades of football have been played in the dome and now time for a few changes.

“There was no need to tear the Superdome down or build a new building, which would have been immensely expensive to do. So, the decision was made to come up with some of the ideas to modernizing this building,” said Freeman.

Attempting to through a “Hail Mary” to get the renovations done before the next season started, there was a lot of scrambling on the field.

Lets remind the clock and talk about when all of the updates began.

It wasn’t until the 2019 season was over could the crew start running their plays. They were sidelined until after the college football playoff championship was finished. Then they could get to work.

“The very next day we started taking the football turf out of here,” shared Freeman. “We take the football turf out of here every year. Get down to a concrete floor, it takes three or four days. We started moving heavy construction equipment in and work began.”

Then, the pandemic hit.

“There have been challenges along the way but, we are just about finished with all the work that was scheduled for phase one,” said Freeman.

Installing new stairwells at the four corners of the stadium, taking out the ramps, putting new elevators in and small behind the scenes updates are finished.

This $450 million process will pick up with phase two after the 2020 season finishes.Phase two will include building a field-level clubroom, which means moving two locker rooms, the visiting teams and the Sainsations. They will get brand-new locker rooms on the opposite side of the Superdome, plus more modern changes to be announced in the future.