Remember this Titan: LSU’s Fulton drafted by Tennessee in 2nd round

LSU and Rummel high school’s Kristian Fulton was drafted in the second round Friday night by the Tennessee Titans.

Fulton was pick #61 overall. He was the 7th LSU Tiger selected in the three day draft.

Fulton celebrated with family, including his parents Keith and Michelle at their home in Gretna.

Fulton was rated the highest graded cover cornerback in the Power 5 leagues the last two years by Pro Football Focus.

He had 14 passes defensed and an interception in 2019 for the National Champions.

He said Tennessee is a great spot for him.

LSU had 5 players drafted in rounds 2 and 3, running the school’s 2 day total to 10.

Joining Fulton in the second round was safety Grant Delpit, pick 44 to Cleveland.

In the third round guard Damien Lewis was picked 69 overall by Seattle. 14 picks later center Lloyd Cushenberry was selected by the Denver Broncos. And, with the 97th pick, linebacker Jacob Phillips joined Delpit with the Browns.